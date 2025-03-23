Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 808 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. eBay makes up 1.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 125.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 58,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

