Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Bradford C. Connett Sells 4,036 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

