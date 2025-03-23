Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

