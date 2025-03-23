Washington Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.