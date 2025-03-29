Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 9.1% increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of TSE AND traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.82. 35,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.43 and a 52-week high of C$48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Several research analysts have commented on AND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.71.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

