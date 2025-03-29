Energy Stocks To Consider – March 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vertiv, Venus Acquisition, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies primarily involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable sources like wind and solar power. Investors in energy stocks typically gain exposure to the fluctuations in energy prices and market trends influenced by geopolitical events, technological advancements, and environmental policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,428,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,803,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.85. 15,552,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,897,988. The firm has a market cap of $840.95 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average is $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $10.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. 11,509,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,799,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. 6,876,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

