WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Shares of WSP stock traded down C$7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$241.07. 245,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,423. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$201.24 and a 52 week high of C$264.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$250.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$246.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.
In other news, Director Macky Tall acquired 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$243.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,540.64. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).
