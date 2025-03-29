WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

WSP Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$241.07. 245,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,423. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$201.24 and a 52 week high of C$264.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$250.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$246.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Macky Tall acquired 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$243.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,540.64. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$284.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.