British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British Land Price Performance

British Land Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 18,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

