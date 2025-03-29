British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
British Land Price Performance
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
