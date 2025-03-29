Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – March 26th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the creation, development, and distribution of video games and gaming-related technology. Investors in these stocks typically seek to benefit from the rapid growth and innovation in the gaming industry, which is influenced by shifts in consumer behavior and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $679.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.47. 3,162,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.26. 1,233,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,601. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $219.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Further Reading