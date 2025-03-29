Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

LMT opened at $441.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

