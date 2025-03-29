Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

