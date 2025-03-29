Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Drops By 33.5%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 7,834,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52,106.0 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
About Chinasoft International
