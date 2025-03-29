Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Drops By 33.5%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 7,834,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52,106.0 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

