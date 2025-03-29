Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

ECOW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

