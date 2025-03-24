Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.