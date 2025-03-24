TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 907 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.