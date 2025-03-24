37,634 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Grantvest Financial Group LLC

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.