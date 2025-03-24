Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 174 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $827.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $971.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

