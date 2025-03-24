EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.