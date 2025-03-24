Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.88.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

