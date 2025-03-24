Head to Head Comparison: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and GAINSCO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.74 $85.98 million $2.89 17.21 GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 3 7 1 2.82 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats GAINSCO on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

