Walnut Level Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,614 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Walnut Level Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

