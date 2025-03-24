Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,956,759.33. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,412 shares of company stock valued at $79,144,334. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 205.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

