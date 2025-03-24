Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $706.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

