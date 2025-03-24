Twin City Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

