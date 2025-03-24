Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Riposte Capital LLC

Riposte Capital LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riposte Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $568,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after buying an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after purchasing an additional 873,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

