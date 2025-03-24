CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 35,692 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,654,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 334,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

