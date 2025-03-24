Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lessened by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 1.6% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,923,480 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

