Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 23.7% – Time to Sell?

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Global Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Global Gold Company Profile

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

