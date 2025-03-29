BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08, Zacks reports.
BioAtla Stock Down 4.9 %
BCAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,354. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.02.
About BioAtla
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioAtla
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.