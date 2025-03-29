GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,079,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

BABX stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 695,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,555. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

