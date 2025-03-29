Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Decreases By 65.5%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 273,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.16. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

