Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Decreases By 65.5%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Biomerica Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of BMRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 273,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.16. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.27.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomerica
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.