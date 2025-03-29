Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 66.8% in March

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 405,600 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Brera has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

