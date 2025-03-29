Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
