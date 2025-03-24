Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,385 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $44,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $71.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

