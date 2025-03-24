Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,237 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

