Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $369,000 Position in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEEM opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

