Prudential Financial Inc. Has $145.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,319 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $145,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after buying an additional 151,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,901,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,769,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $95.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

