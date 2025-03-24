Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

