Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $151.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

