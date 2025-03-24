Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Shares of 26,138 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after buying an additional 281,084 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,861,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.