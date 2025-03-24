SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stake Lessened by Sequent Planning LLC

Sequent Planning LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.05 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

