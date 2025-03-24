Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,535,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after buying an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

