Sequent Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sequent Planning LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $53.32 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
