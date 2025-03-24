Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

