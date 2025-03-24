Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $546.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $430.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.37 and a 200-day moving average of $507.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.50 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

