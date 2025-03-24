Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 2.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 401,016 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

HPE opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.