Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for approximately 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Terex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

