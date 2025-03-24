Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 196,392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPMB opened at $22.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

