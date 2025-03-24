Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 176,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

