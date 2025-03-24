Grantvest Financial Group LLC Invests $432,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $532,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

